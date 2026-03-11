New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday took jibes at Rahul Gandhi during his speech opposing the resolution brought by opposition parties for removal of Speaker Om Birla and terrmed the Congress leader as "Leader of Propaganda".

He also attacked some decisions of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Referring to a book, Dubey made a reference to Jawaharlal Nehru and Edwina Mountbatten triggering strong protest from Congress members.

The BJP MP claimed that Rahul Gandhi made 260 visits abroad between 2024 and 2026. "Gandhi family does not have any business. They would be getting money from royalty of books. Who sponsored these visits," he asked.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, had made allegations against constitutional bodies during his visits abroad.

Dubey also alleged that Gandhi family has a lot of "interest in defence" due to deals involved.

"The meaning I understand of the Leader of Propaganda (LoP) is this: when an ignorant person falls prey to arrogance what happens is that he becomes the Leader of Propaganda. Today they are shouting; they don't even let the LoP speak. They don't let the LoP speak. I also thought about it -- is it justified that the LoP is not allowed to speak? In the Constitution, LoP is not even mentioned. In the debates of the Constituent Assembly, it never happened," Dubey said without naming Rahul Gandhi.

"From 1947 to 1977, who were the LoPs of this country? It meant they (the then government) had a dictatorial mindset. From 1947 to 1977, in this country, there was no provision for the LoP, no system for selecting who would be the LoP -- there was nothing at all," he said.

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed moved the resolution to table the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier in the day.

More than 50 MPs stood in favour of moving the resolution, following which, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, granted the leave to move it.

Jagdambika Pal said that 10 hours have been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution.

A total of 118 Opposition MPs have signed the resolution. (ANI)

