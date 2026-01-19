New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to officially announce its new National President on January 20 at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event at around 11:30 am, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders, according to a BJP party source and a press release issued on January 16.

The official announcement process regarding the National President will take place between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. Nitin Nabin, currently serving as the party's National Working President, is poised to be elected unopposed as the BJP's 12th National President, making him the youngest to hold the post at 45.

The BJP's National President election process was initiated after the election of 30 State Presidents out of 36, exceeding the required 50 per cent threshold. The Election Schedule, along with the Electoral Roll, was announced on January 16, 2026.

The nomination process took place today between 2 pm and 4 pm, with a total of 37 sets of nomination papers received in favour of Nitin Nabin. Top leaders, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, were among the proposers.

BJP leader K Laxman, serving as the National Returning Officer for 'Sangathan Parv', announced, "BJP's organisational structure is our greatest strength. Under the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sangathan Parv', the election process for the post of National President was successfully completed today in my capacity as National Returning Officer.

This process further strengthens the party's democratic, transparent and worker-centric traditions.

Under the BJP's Sangathan Parv, the election process for the post of National President was conducted successfully in my capacity as National Returning Officer.

Laxman further stated, "The BJP National President Election process was initiated after the election of 30 State Presidents out of 36 States, well above the required number of completing a minimum of 50 per cent of the States. Now, after the period of withdrawal, in my capacity as National Returning Officer, Sangathan Parv, Bharatiya Janata Party, I hereby announce that only 1 name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of National President of Bharatiya Janata Party."

The party leader across the country lauded the nomination process for the BJP's national president, stating that the duo of PM Modi and Nitin Nabin will "score boundaries and sixes" in elections across the country.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that only in the BJP can a party worker rise from the grassroots to great heights, whereas in the Congress, this is impossible due to dynastic politics.

"This sends a message to politicians and political parties across the country that only in the BJP does a worker rise from the floor to the heights, whereas in Congress, this is impossible due to dynasty politics... In the elections to be held under his leadership across the country, the Prime Minister and Nitin Nabin together will score boundaries and sixes," Singh said.

Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa expressed confidence that Nitin Nabin will be elected unanimously, saying, "The young gentleman (Nitin Nabin) will get elected unanimously. It is the speciality of Modi ji, Nitin Gadkari ji and Amit Shah ji to elect a young leader."

Reacting to the nomination process for the national president, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that his party distinguishes itself from other parties by ensuring that leadership is not confined to families, allowing even a grassroots worker to rise to the top through merit and dedication.

"Unlike other parties where party presidents are born within the family, the BJP is a party where a grassroots worker can rise to the top," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, adding, "Nitin Nabin is hardworking and has proven himself. I believe he will bear this responsibility with complete honesty and efficiency."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader CT Ravi said that the nomination process for the party president is underway and that the official announcement would be made on Tuesday.

"Today, nominations are being filed for the party president position, and tomorrow the name will be announced. I believe Nitin Nabin will be our next party president," Ravi told reporters.

BJP MP Arjun Munda also welcomed the development, calling it a significant moment for the party.

"It is our collective fortune that today the nomination for the national president of the country's largest party is taking place. Nitin Nabin will file the nomination, and the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister will be the proposers," Munda told ANI.

Furthermore, Union Minister Annapurna Devi highlighted the BJP's internal democratic process, stating that the party has always upheld transparency in organisational elections.

"Today, nominations are being held for the election of the national president of the BJP, the world's largest party. The announcement will be made tomorrow. Just as the BJP always conducts elections with transparency, it is only in the BJP that even a booth-level worker can rise to the highest position in the nation," she said.

The nomination process, held at the BJP headquarters, saw participation from senior Ministers including JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, and G Kishan Reddy. Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Pramod Sawant (Goa), and Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) were also present.

Nitin Nabin, the son of the late senior BJP leader and four-time Bihar Assembly legislator Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, first entered politics in 2006 following his father's demise, winning a by-election from Patna West.

He has represented the Bankipur constituency in Bihar Assembly elections since 2010, winning consecutive terms in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025. Over the years, he has held key ministerial portfolios in Bihar, including Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing, and Law and Justice.

Within party ranks, Nitin Nabin has served as Bihar state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and held organisational responsibilities in other states, cementing his reputation as a rising national-level leader in the BJP. (ANI)

