New Delhi, January 19: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is witnessing steady progress with the installation of Overhead Electrification (OHE) masts advancing along the corridor. According to the minister, the development marks an important step towards enabling electric traction for India’s first high-speed rail system and reflects consistent on-ground execution under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

In doing so, it strengthens domestic manufacturing capabilities while adopting globally proven high-speed rail technology, he added. Vaishnaw further stated that the installation of OHE masts is underway across key sections of the alignment, including viaduct stretches, to support safe, smooth and efficient high-speed train operations. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: First Section of 21-Km Undersea Tunnel Opens Between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra, Japan Agrees To Introduce E10 Shinkansen Trains (See Pics).

Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

‘Make in India’ powers the Bullet Train project. Installation of overhead electrification masts is progressing well on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. pic.twitter.com/cX8SnT5svm — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 19, 2026

These masts form a critical part of the traction infrastructure required for reliable power supply to bullet trains running on the corridor. The OHE masts are being installed on elevated viaducts at significant heights above ground level. In total, more than 20,000 masts, ranging from 9.5 to 14.5 metres, will be installed along the corridor.

The masts will support the complete 2×25 kV overhead traction power system, including overhead wires, earthing arrangements, fittings, and other accessories required for bullet train operations. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project’s 21-KM Tunnel, Terminus Work at Bandra Kurla Complex Proceeds Swiftly in Maharashtra.

To ensure uninterrupted traction power, a network of Traction Substations (TSS) and Distribution Substations (DSS) is being developed along the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor. Once completed, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train will make travel between the two cities faster and more convenient, while improving connectivity across the corridor.

According to the minister, the project is expected to benefit passengers, local economies, and Indian industry through job creation and strengthened manufacturing. It also marks an important step towards the adoption of advanced rail technology and the development of world-class rail infrastructure in the country.

