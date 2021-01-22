Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday mourned the death of workers hailing from the state who were killed in an explosion in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

In his message, the chief minister condoled the deaths and also directed the Resident Commissioner at New Delhi to coordinate with the government of the southern state and make arrangements for the treatment of those who have sustained injuries.

Several people have been killed and many others severely injured in the blast that took place near a quarry where explosives kept inside a stationary truck went off. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)