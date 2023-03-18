Patna, Mar 18 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of four migrant workers from the state in a road mishap in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Four people hailing from Bihar were killed and 28 injured when their bus overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in the Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they added.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, instructions were issued for payment of Rs two lakh as ex-gratia to the next of the kin of each deceased.

Besides, the state's Resident Commissioner at New Delhi was directed to get in touch with the administration in Jammu and Kashmir, to make arrangements for bringing the bodies to respective native villages of the deceased and also ensure proper treatment of those, from Bihar, who were injured in the mishap.

