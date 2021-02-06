Patna, Feb 6 (PTI) Noted academician Shaibal Gupta, who died last month, was fondly remembered on Saturday with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recalling him as go to man for knowing about Bihar.

Gupta, who founded Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI) at Patna, breathed his last on January 28 in the state capital after prolonged illness.

The condolence meeting was attended by prominent personalities of International repute that included- nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen, renowned academic Lord Meghnad Desai, former foreign secretary Muchkund Dubey and Dr A A Hai among others.

Both Sen and Desai participated via video-conferencing.

Participating in the condolence meeting organised at a city hotel here, Kumar said Gupta was a noted economist and sociologist who immensely contributed in the development of the state.

"He always worked for Bihars development. We used to take his advise on important issues," Kumar said while speaking on the occasion virtually.

The state government started the tradition of presenting its economic survey from 2008, Kumar said adding that Gupta cooperated hugely in getting the report prepared.

Gupta was also part of the Raghuram Rajan committee which the UPA government had formed in 2013 following the state governments sustained movement for according special status to Bihar.

"Whenever any person- be it foreigner or a journalist- wanted information about Bihar, they would certainly discuss it with Shaibal Gupta jee," the CM said.

Talking about prohibition which was implemented in the state in 2016, Kumar said ADRI came out with a survey report showing how liquor ban had benefitted the people.

In the report, it was said the consumption of milk increased following the enforcement of prohibition in the state, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)