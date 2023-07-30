Patna (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Modi on Sunday said that Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s claim on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s return to NDA is his personal opinion, but the BJP has shut all its doors for the Bihar CM.

“Even if he wants to come, BJP is not ready. Ramdas Athawale is neither a BJP spokesperson nor an NDA spokespeson. He is the leader of a party and a Union Minister so this must be his personal opinion but BJP has shut all its doors,” Sushil Modi said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Two College Students Die by Suicide in Davangare After Intimate Video Surfaces on on Social Media.

While talking to ANI, Bihar former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that even if Nitish Kumar wants to come they will not welcome him.

Sushil Modi further called Nitish Kumar a “burden” and said that the capability of the Bihar CM to transfer votes has ended.

Also Read | ITR Filing Last Date 2023: No Extension for Income Tax Return Filing Due Date, Penalties and Loss of Benefits if You Miss Deadline.

“He has become a burden; I doubt RJD will be able to bear it for long. His capability to transfer votes has ended. In the last Vidhan Sabha election it was seen that had Narendra Modi not come, he (Nitish Kumar) would not have won 44 seats. In politics, you are important if you have the power of votes. Otherwise, you hold no importance,” the BJP leader added.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Saturday claimed that Nitish Kumar can return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) anytime.

Praising the Bihar CM for his “good work in the State”, Athawale also labelled the next Opposition meeting in Mumbai a failure and asked Kumar not to attend it.

“Nitishji is with us and he can return to the NDA anytime. Earlier, he was with RJD and he returned to NDA and again he has gone to RJD. I am not happy that Nitishji has left us again,” the Union Minister said while talking to the reporters in Patna.

Armed with the support of the ‘Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) Kumar quit the BJP in August 2022 and stripped the party out of power.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)