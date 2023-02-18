New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Union Rural Development Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that Nitish Kumar is desperate to become Prime Minister.

While talking to ANI, Giriraj Singh said, "Laddoos are bursting in Nitish Kumar's mind to become the Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar could not develop in Bihar for 17 years. His 'Samadhan Yatra' is proof that development could not be done."

"Nitish Kumar could not build political credibility. He is sometimes with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sometimes with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and sometimes with Congress. He is practising opposition unity in the country today. I would say make him the state convener to Prime Minister," he added.

The Union minister further said, "When KCR went to Bihar, KCR had in his mind that Nitish Kumar shall push him as the prime ministerial candidate whereas Nitish thought that KCR should make him (Nitish Kumar) the candidate. Nitish Kumar along with Lalu ji had met the Congress but to no use."

Notably, the Bihar Chief Minister had earlier denied the intention of becoming the PM.

Giriraj Singh said, "Nitish Kumar had said that he had no intention of becoming prime minister, but wishes to defeat the BJP. I want to ask him, how many years has he been with BJP in 17 years? The same question will be asked by the people of the country. Nitish Kumar is a person with no political credibility. How will he develop the country if he has not been able to develop Bihar?"

The Union Minister also replied to Tejashwi Yadav's statement where the latter said that the atmosphere and situation of the country is such that if you speak against BJP you will be raided, character assassinated or sent to jail.

Giriraj Singh said, "I would request them to fix the atmosphere of Bihar and fix the law and order situation in Bihar. This shall be the biggest achievement." (ANI)

