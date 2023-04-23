Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on April 25, sources said on Sunday night.

Kumar is expected to meet Banerjee around 2 pm at her office in state secretariat 'Nabanna' on that day, they said.

The two leaders are likely to hold a closed-door meeting to strategise on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, they added.

Banerjee held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik last month.

