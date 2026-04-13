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In a landmark moment for K-pop, legendary group BIGBANG made their long-awaited return to the stage at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Performing as a trio consisting of G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, the group closed out the Outdoor Theatre stage on Sunday night with a high-octane set that served as the official kickoff for their 20th anniversary celebrations. The performance drew a massive crowd, including fellow industry icons from BLACKPINK, highlighting the enduring bond between the genre’s biggest stars. BIGBANG at Coachella 2026: ‘Kings of K-Pop’ Make Explosive 20th Anniversary Comeback With Iconic Hits ‘Bang Bang Bang’, ‘Fantastic Baby’ and More (Watch Videos).

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rose Join BIGBANG's Coachella 2026 Crowd

Among the thousands of fans in attendance, BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rosé were spotted in the VIP section, energetically supporting their former labelmates. Social media footage quickly went viral, showing the two stars dancing and singing along to BIGBANG’s biggest hits.

BLACKPINK Rose and Lisa Vibe to BIGBANG at Coachella 2026

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The appearance of the BLACKPINK members, often referred to as "the biggest girl group in the world," added an extra layer of excitement for fans. The duo appeared to be in high spirits, cheering for the members they have frequently cited as major influences on their own careers. Their presence underscored the deep respect and history shared between the two groups, both of whom played pivotal roles in bringing K-pop to the global mainstream.

Lisa and Rose are True VIPs Just Like Us

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Celebrating 20 Years of BIGBANG

The Coachella set was not just a reunion; it was a celebration of two decades since BIGBANG’s debut in 2006. The one-hour performance featured updated arrangements of the group’s most iconic tracks, including “Bang Bang Bang,” “Fantastic Baby,” and “Haru Haru.” Despite the shift to a three-member lineup, the group’s stage presence remained formidable.

G-Dragon took a moment during the set to address the audience, declaring, “BIGBANG is back,” and hinting that the Coachella appearance is only the beginning of their 20th-anniversary projects. The setlist also included solo and unit performances, such as G-Dragon and Taeyang’s “Good Boy,” which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Happy 20th Anniversary BIGBANG!

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BIGBANG's Long-Awaited Comeback

BIGBANG’s appearance at Coachella has been years in the making. The group was originally scheduled to perform at the festival in 2020, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their return in 2026 marks their first major international festival appearance in nearly a decade, reaffirming their status as "Kings of K-pop." Justin Bieber Brings Nostalgia to Coachella 2026 With Hits ‘Baby’, ‘Beauty and a Beat’ in Viral Set (Watch Videos).

Industry analysts noted that the scale of the audience and the global social media engagement surrounding the set prove BIGBANG’s legacy remains intact. The group is scheduled to perform again during Coachella’s second weekend on April 19, with more details regarding a potential world tour expected to follow.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).