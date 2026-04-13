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Mumbai, April 13: The curtains fell on a golden era of Indian music as the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park. 'Asha Tai', as she was affectionately known, passed away on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure following a cardiac arrest. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier as she was suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

The Maharashtra government accorded the veteran singer a state funeral, a tribute reserved for those who have made monumental contributions to the nation. The ceremony mirrored the farewell given to her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, at the same historic ground. Her mortal remains were kept at her residence in Lower Parel, from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. to allow fans and celebrities to pay their last respects. Asha Bhosle Funeral: Huge Crowd Gathers in Mumbai To Bid Final Farewell to Legendary Singer (Watch Video).

Thousands of emotional fans lined the streets of Mumbai as the funeral procession made its way to Dadar. At around 5 P.M., amid a somber atmosphere, she was cremated with a 21-gun salute and a guard of honour by the Maharashtra Police.

Political leaders including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Ashish Shelar, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena UBT MP Anil Desai, were among those who were present at the funeral to pay their final respects. Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary Singer Receives Indian Tricolour Tribute As Fans Gather To Pay Last Respects (Watch Video).

Further, Bollywood superstars including Amir Khan also attended the cremation. They expressed their profound grief over the loss of the "most versatile voice" in music history.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message.

From the film industry, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, A.R. Rahman, and Hema Malini shared heartfelt tributes, describing her as an "irreplaceable pillar" of Indian cinema.

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle’s statistics are as staggering as her talent. Recognised by the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in music history, with over 12,000 songs, she mastered everything, from classical ghazals and soulful melodies like 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' to high-energy pop hits like 'Dum Maro Dum'.

She was also a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and two National Film Awards. The void left by Asha Bhosle’s passing is immense, but as her fans often say, she will live forever through the timeless magic of her voice.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).