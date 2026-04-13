Mumbai, April 13: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following multi-organ failure. On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his "immense grief" in his latest blog. The Bollywood stalwart penned a heartfelt obituary for the late singer, saying, "Sorrow and grief ..An entire era .. an incredible .. a phenominal, astounding, prodigious , presence … lost yesterday .. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji , has left us ..In immense grief ..(sic)"

Praising the craft of the celebrated singer, Big B went on to write, "Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music ..The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us ..Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised ..In immense grief." He even visited the legendary singer's Mumbai residence to pay his last respects to the deceased. Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary Singer Cremated With Full State Honours at Mumbai’s Iconic Shivaji Park.

On Monday, the mortal remains of Asha Bhosle were kept at her Mumbai residence so that those close to her could pay their last respects to the late singer. She received state honours with the soldiers wrapping her casket in tricolour. Her last rites were performed at 4 PM at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Asha Bhosle Funeral: Huge Crowd Gathers in Mumbai To Bid Final Farewell to Legendary Singer (Watch Video).

Asha Bhosle sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama ‘Majha Bal’. Later, she shifted her focus towards Hindi songs, and went on to deliverer many memorable numbers such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’, during her tenure spanning 8 decades.

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