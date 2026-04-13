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Los Angeles [US], April 13 (ANI): Actors Ruby Modine and Richard Harmon will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming horror-thriller 'A Most Delightful Game'.

The film's shooting is currently underway in British Columbia, Canada.

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Karin Konoval ("The Planet of the Apes" trilogy, "The X-Files") has also come on board for the feature, which comes from Lazy Sunday and 10/09 Films, as per Variety.

"A Most Delightful Game" marks the theatrical directorial debut of Boman Modine, the Emmy-nominated director, writer, and producer whose work has been recognized with the Breath of Life Award and nominations at the Oldenburg Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival. His previous directing credits include the short "Merry Xmas" (starring Dick Van Dyke) and the Daytime Emmy-nominated series "Dark/Web," which streamed on Amazon Prime.

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Set in the 1980s, "A Most Delightful Game" follows a young woman's quest for answers about her sister's tragic passing, leading her to a death-plagued highway where she must confront an unknown evil.

The screenplay was written by Cynthia Mersten, with Boman Modine serving as co-writer. Known for her work in the horror genre, Mersten's screenplays have been recognized at festivals including the Austin Film Festival, Atlanta Film Festival, and Flickers' Rhode Island. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)