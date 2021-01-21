Rajgir (Bihar), Jan 21 (PTI) Sikh pilgrims visiting the Bihar capital to pay obeisance at the birth place of Guru Gobind Singh may like to include in their itinerary another site a 100 kms away with historical link to Guru Nanak, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar was talking to reporters in this ancient city cum tourist spot to take stock of the progress in renovation of Sri Nanak Dev Sheetal Kund, named after the founder of Sikhism who had visited the spot in the 16th century. "This place (Rajgir) is famous for its hot springs. However, in those days this had also resulted in non-availability of cool water for the locals who had sought Guru Nanaks help when he came here", said Kumar, who is known for a keen interest in the history of Bihar.

"Legend has it that Guru Nanak, with characteristic humility, said all things happened as per the Divine Will before meditating on God and dipping his toe into the kund (tiny pool formed by the water of the spring).

"Immediately cool water started spurting out of the spring", said the chief minister, with a turban tied on his head.

He said the government was making special arrangements so that those paying visit to Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib also take time off to come to Rajgir. The water from the spring is becoming scarce. Arrangements are being made to supply the kund with water from river Ganges.

This would serve as an opportunity to visit a place associated with Guru Nanak and have a dip in Ganga water, Kumar remarked. The chief minister asserted that Sikh pilgrims from world over, who had gone back visibly impressed with the reception at the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh at Patna a couple of years ago, would have a similarly fulfilling experience when they came to Rajgir.

"I hope that the work here gets completed by the time Guru Nanaks birth anniversary is celebrated later in the year", said Kumar and smiled broadly, with visible delight, when those present at the spot assured him that the deadline would be met.

The chief minister thereafter paid obeisance to a Gurudwara nearby and, later, visited Makhdum Kund, a hot water spring nearby which is held in great esteem by Muslims.

The original capital of the ancient kingdom of Magadh, Rajgir is home to many religious sites, of interest to adherents of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Muslim and Sikh faiths.

