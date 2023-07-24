Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Mumbai did not report any COVID-19 case or death on Monday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,64,024 and 19,775, respectively, a civic official said.

It is the first time there was no addition to the tally since June 18 and the eighth time this year and the 12th time since March 12, 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

Also Read | Earthquake in Tripura: Quake Measuring 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Khowai District, No Reports of Damage.

The recovery count stands at 11.44,230 and the active caseload is 18, he said.

So far, 1,89,10,66 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the metropolis, included 89 in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 Vehicles Over Possible Defect in Parts of Steering Tie Rod.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)