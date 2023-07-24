New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Automaker Maruti Suzuki, has recalled 87,599 vehicles over a suspected defect in parts of steering tie rods, an official release of the company said.

In a release, the automaker on Monday announced to recall 87,599 vehicles (S-Presso and Eeco) manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of the steering tie rod, used in suchvehicles, which is a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling," the automaker said in the release.

They also noted in the release that the affected vehicle owners would be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for immediate attention.

"Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost. The said recall is effective from today i.e.July 24, 2023," it said. (ANI)

