New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition during which a group of presidential guards is changed.

Also Read | BJP Plotting To Make Mumbai a Union Territory, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

“The Change of Guard Ceremony will not be held this Saturday (April 9, 2022) on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)