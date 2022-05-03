Bengaluru, May 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday received a big boost with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to continue without heeding to the speculations about leadership change, sources close to Bommai said.

Shah also assured Bommai that the next Assembly elections, due next year under his leadership and there was no question of any change of guard in Karnataka, the sources added.

"Amit Shah has given a clear direction to the Chief Minister not to bother about the leadership change, which people are talking about. He told him to go ahead and focus on development. We will contest elections on development, due to which we are successful," sources told PTI.

According to them, Shah also asked Bommai to provide good administration and concentrate on youth-oriented programmes. The Union Home Minister also told him that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will also join him to win the poll battle.

Regarding the cabinet reshuffle, which has been on cards for a long time with five posts out of 34 sanctioned ministerial berths still lying vacant, Shah said he would send the list before May 10, as per the sources.

"The reshuffle will be a minor one and seven new faces may be expected," the sources added.

The union Home Minister left for Delhi at around 8.30 PM after completing his engagements in the city.

Shah was in Bengaluru on Tuesday to attend in a host of events including the inauguration of Nrupathunga University, BJP state unit's event, a luncheon organised by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He also inaugurated the National Intelligence Grid and took part in the valedictory of the Khelo India University Games-2021.

Shah's visit came after a minister resigned following the alleged suicide of a civil contractor accusing the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa that he demanded a 40 per cent cut in the public works worth Rs four crore in Belagavi district in 2021.

His visit also came when the state saw the police sub-inspector recruitment scam coming to fore with the opposition Congress alleging the involvement of two ministers.

Speculations also got wings when two days ahead of Shah's arrival in Bengaluru, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said in Mysuru at a party event that the party leadership has the willpower and strength to execute leadership change as was done in Gujarat when the incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel replaced Vijay Rupani.

