New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday said no changes have been made to its insignia and strict legal action will be taken against those spreading any "false narrative".

However, a senior official said police personnel are wearing a commemorative badge on their uniform, atop their name plates, to mark the prestigious President's Colour Award conferred to the force in 1954.

They will also wear the badge to commemorate the platinum anniversary celebrations of the Delhi Police, the official said.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Delhi Police said no changes have been made to its insignia.

"Some social media users with ulterior motives are trying to discredit Delhi Police, incite people by spreading false narrative about the new Delhi Police 'Colours'. We condemn the false allegations and assure strict legal action against such social media accounts," it tweeted.

Senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha had on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi Police had replaced Asoka pillar with India Gate as its logo and called it "yet another conspiracy" to demean the legendary Maurya emperor.

"This is yet another conspiracy to erase Asoka the Great from history," Kushwaha, a former Union minister, had tweeted, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A senior official said people should not make such frivolous and baseless allegations that spread misinformation against a responsible force like Delhi Police.

In 1954, the president had honoured the Delhi Police by awarding it with 'colours', according to an official order.

"It is essential that we remember this singular honour to our organisation, lest the 'Colours' remain confined to rooms and quarter guards. As such, to commemorate the platinum anniversary celebrations of the Delhi Police, it is desirable that all ranks of Delhi Police wear the 'Insignia' culled from the 'Colours', on their uniforms from February 16 as a mark of respect to the 'Colours'. The same shall be worn atop the name plate in the right side of the uniform," the order said.

