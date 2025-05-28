Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): Karnataka Minister M.B. Patil on Tuesday dismissed reports suggesting that Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) may relocate its production units for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) to Andhra Pradesh.

Responding to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's reported proposal, Patil clarified that such a move was neither feasible nor within the authority of a Chief Minister.

"As far as I learned, no CM can request HAL to be shifted somewhere. All existing operations in Bengaluru, in Karnataka, will continue," Patil told reporters. He added, "He may have said that future expansions or one more HAL unit [could] come over there. And if I am right, I don't think he can say and he would not have said to shift the HAL operations elsewhere."

Patil's remarks come amid speculation over HAL's expansion plans and Andhra Pradesh's pitch to attract aerospace investments. HAL, a key player in India's defence manufacturing sector, currently operates major facilities in Bengaluru dedicated to the production of LCA Tejas and upcoming AMCA projects.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also dismissed the possibility of relocation, stating, "I do not know, as far as my knowledge goes, it cannot be. It will not be shifted."

Echoing a similar stance, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the state would protect its assets at all costs. His remarks followed reports that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had proposed relocating HAL's advanced production facilities--responsible for manufacturing the LCA Tejas and developing the AMCA project--to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, Shivakumar said, "HAL was not given by any BJP government. It was set up in Bengaluru by Nehru due to the availability of technical manpower. I am not going to interfere in Chandrababu Naidu's political request to the Centre. We have also given sufficient land to HAL and provided land to set up a helicopter unit in Tumakuru. They are free to set up anything new in Andhra Pradesh; we are not going to object to it. But our government will do whatever it takes to protect our state's assets."

He also questioned the silence of Karnataka MPs on the matter, saying, "What are our MPs representing Karnataka doing? The Union Ministers have not spoken a word about moving HAL to Andhra Pradesh. I would expect them to speak up for the state."

Shivakumar's remarks came on the same day the Ministry of Defence announced that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had approved the execution model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme -- a project central to HAL's future and India's indigenous defence push.

This timing further amplified concerns in Karnataka over any potential relocation of HAL's critical aerospace infrastructure, especially as the AMCA is expected to be a cornerstone of the country's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has formally approved the AMCA programme under a new execution model, aiming to strengthen India's indigenous defence capabilities and build a strong domestic aerospace industry. This programme is closely linked to HAL's current and future work in Bengaluru, where the AMCA project is based.

Additionally, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will lead the programme through partnerships with industry, highlighting Bengaluru's key role in advanced aerospace manufacturing and innovation. (ANI)

