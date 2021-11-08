New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday hit out at the Central government and said there was no condolence from the Government of India over farmers' death in the farm movement.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "About 750 farmers died in the farm movement...There was no condolence from GoI. Country's farmers feel that perhaps PM Modi is not 'farmers' PM'... and consider them (farmers) as separate from the country."

Earlier on Friday, Tikait also said that the farmers will not leave the protest and go anywhere. "The country's farmers will not leave the protest and go anywhere. If a government can run for five years, then this protest which has the endorsement of the people will continue till Indian government doesn't pass a law ensuring MSP and repeal three farm laws," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

