New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Asserting that no-confidence motion has been brought by the entire INDIA alliance not alone by Congress, party leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday said that no-confidence motion is a way to seek reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues including the violence in Manipur.

"This no-confidence motion has not been brought by the Indian National Congress alone. It is the collective motion of the entire INDIA alliance and its constituent parties. There was a reason to make it explative, a Congress MP said.

He further said that the law and order in the state of Manipur has been collapsed.

"The reason and need for bringing this no confidence motion is that from past 84 days the situation in the Manipur is not good. The law and order of the state has crumbled. The no-confidence motion is a way to seek reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues including the violence in Manipur," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance.After Gogoi moved the motion, the Speaker asked about the number of members supporting the motion. He admitted the motion and said the time of the debate will be decided later.The House resumed its normal functioning after the Speaker accepted the demand for no-confidence motion. Opposition members expressed their opinion on the bills being introduced by the government.

The decision to bring a no-confidence motion was taken at a meeting of opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance parties held on Tuesday.

Gogoi represents Kaliabor constituency in Assam and is an MP from the northeast region.

Opposition MPs said that they know the numbers are in favour of the government in Lok Sabha but no-confidence motion is a way to seek reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues including the violence in Manipur.

Manickam Tagore, Congress Whip in Lok Sabha said INDIA alliance is together and it had proposed the idea of no-confidence motion. “Yesterday it was decided. Today, Congress party's leader is moving it. We wanted to break the arrogance of Mr Modi. He is behaving as an arrogant person - not to come to the Parliament and make a statement on Manipur...We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon," he said.

Opposition parties have been protesting in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha over their demand for a detailed discussion on the Manipur violence and statement from the Prime Minister on the issue. They have been giving adjournment motion notices.

The two Houses have seen repeated adjournments since the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. Government has proceeded with some legislative business amid opposition sloganeering.

Congress sources said that Gaurav Gogoi represents a consituency in the northeast and his giving notice for no-confidence motion symbolises the thrust that the opposition is laying on Manipur, the state which has faced ethnic violence. (ANI)

