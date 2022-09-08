New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) No prominent leaders from Congress and other opposition parties were seen at the inauguration of 'Kartavya Path' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening here.

It was not immediately known whether the senior Congress leaders were invited for the mega ceremony organised on the 'Kartavya Path', earlier known as Rajpath stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were among the dignitaries, including film personalities, foreign diplomats and top bureaucrats, who attended the mega event.

Apart from Shah and Nadda, Union ministers, including Jitendra Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiren Rijiju, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri and Anupriya Patel, were also present at the event.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, film star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and singer Mohit Chauhan also graced the occasion with their presence.

After the event, many people thronged the venue to have a glimpse of the revamped stretch, but security personnel did not allow them to enter and asked them to come on Friday instead.

"I, along with my family, came here to see the revamped stretch inaugurated by the prime minister, but security personnel did not allow us to enter," Rizan, a resident of Mayur Vihar, told PTI.

There was heavy deployment of police personnel in and around 'Kartavya Path' with multiple layers of security checks.

Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. The traffic police had made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in central Delhi where restrictions had been imposed for the event.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

