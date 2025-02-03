New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Congress MP from Manipur A B Akoijam expressed dismay on Monday over the constitutional breakdown in the state and said even elected representatives are not allowed to discharge their duties and denied free access to travel.

"There are instances of central forces killing innocent villagers. This kind of complete chaos is what we are witnessing in the 75th year of the Constitution's adoption," he said while participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address.

The Constitution is being subverted in the northeastern state and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is mum, the Congress MP said.

There have been instances of the state police and central forces fighting each other, he added.

"The dignity of elected members, the authority of the Assembly -- everything has been subverted by the Union government," Akoijam said.

Despite all these things, he said there was no mention of the Manipur crisis in President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

The northeastern state is witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023 and hundreds have lost their lives.

Akoijam demanded that the government set up a joint parliamentary committee to look into the Manipur crisis.

