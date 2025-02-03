Mumbai, February 3: A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friends following a dispute over an INR 300 t-shirt in Shanti Nagar in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, February 2. Following the horrific murder, the police successfully arrested the accused duo in connection with the killing of their friend.

According to the India Today report, the deceased was identified as Shubham Harne. The accused duo, Akshay Asole and Prayag Asole, who were in a drunken state, allegedly murdered the victim over a trivial dispute. The incident occurred when Shubham refused to pay INR 300 for a t-shirt Akshay had purchased online. Despite Akshay's insistence, Shubham declined the garment, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Double Murder Shocks Shirdi: 2 Sai Sansthan Employees Stabbed to Death by Assailants in Maharashtra, CCTV Video Surfaces.

During the confrontation, Shubham hurled abuses and threw money at Akshay, angering him and his brother Prayag. In a fit of rage, Prayag allegedly slit Shubham's throat, killing him on the spot. Nagpur DSP Mehek Swami reported that the brothers were drunk at the time of the crime.

Akshay and Prayag were arrested, and Shubham's body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The accused have a criminal history, with records of robbery and suspicious behaviour in 2012 and 2015. The investigation is ongoing. Kothrud Shocker: 4 Minors Hack Man to Death With Machete in Pune Over 'Immoral Relationship' With Main Accused's Mother, Detained and Sent to Rehabilitation Centre.

