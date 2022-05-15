Raipur, May 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday had a COVID-19 clean slate day as no case or death was reported in the state, the feat being achieved for the fifth time since April, an official said.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in India.

There was no addition to the tally or toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16 and 17, he said.

Also Read | Aam Aadmi Party Forms Alliance With Kerala’s Twenty20 Party; Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Now, Who Wants AAP To Form Government in Kerala?’.

The tally and toll stood unchanged at 11,52,334 and 14,034 respectively, while eight recoveries took the number of people discharged so far to 11,38,280, he said.

The active caseload in the state is 20, while 20 districts have no COVD-19 patient at present, he added.

With 1,209 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh reached 1,76,91,953, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,334, new cases (zero), death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,280, active cases 20, today tests 1,209, total tests 1,76,91,953.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)