Raipur, Dec 27 (PTI) No Covid-19 case or fatality was reported in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, an official said.

This was the 22nd occasion that the state had a clean slate on the number of infections and fatalities.

The overall tally of cases, recoveries and the death toll remained unchanged at 11,77,749, 11,63,595 and 14,146, respectively, the official added.

The state is left with eight active cases.

A total of 1,88,34,030 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Chhattisgarh so far, including 1,597 during the day, as per a government release.

