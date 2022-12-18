Raipur, Dec 18 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was reported from Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the seventeenth time the state had a clean slate amid the pandemic this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the tally and toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, December 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15 , 16 and 17, he pointed out.

The tally and toll in the state stood at 11,77,741 and 14,146, respectively, while the recovery count was 11,63,591, the official added.

The active caseload in Chhattisgarh was four, the official said.

So far, 1,88,23,420 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 285 during the day, as per a government release.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,741, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,591, active cases 4, today tests 285, total tests 1,88,23,420.

