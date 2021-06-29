Noida (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) All COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Wednesday at government-run centres in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been deferred to July 6, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision to cancel all vaccinations, including Covishield and Covaxin doses, has been taken duo to "unavoidable" reasons, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Ohri said.

The order does not apply to private facilities, he added.

