Wayanad (Kerala), Apr 13 (PTI) No flags will be used for Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, KPCC acting chief M M Hassan said here on Saturday.

Hassan, who is also the UDF convener, said that a decision has been taken not to use any flags of the Congress or its allies during the poll campaign of Gandhi next week in the hill constituency.

However, he refused to give any reason for taking the decision.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, the UDF convener said that there is no need to communicate to the media the reasons behind the party's decision.

"Suffice to say that no flags will be used during his campaign in Wayanad. Only party symbols will be used," Hassan said in response to repeated queries by reporters regarding the reason for such a decision.

Gandhi will participate in various party programmes in Wayanad on April 15 and 16 according to a statement issued by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

In the coming week, he will also be taking part in public meetings and rallies in various Lok Sabha constituencies including Kannur, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, the statement said.

The Congress party's decision not use its or ally IUML's flags during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad earlier this month gave space for the BJP and CPI(M) to take political potshots at the grand old party.

While the CPI(M) had alleged that the flags were not used as the Congress was scared of the BJP, the saffron party had claimed it was because Gandhi was ashamed of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and asked him to reject its support.

The Congress had hit back by saying that the CPI(M) and the BJP have become close friends and had asserted that it does not need any classes from anyone on how to carry out a poll campaign.

Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad on April 3 was visibly different from that in 2019 in the constituency when green flags of ally IUML outnumbered the Congress' in the crowd. This time, both the flags were conspicuous by their absence.

