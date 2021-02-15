Port Blair, Feb 15 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,009, while a total of 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said.

A total of 4,938 people have so far recovered from the disease in the archipelago.

The union territory now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in South Andaman district.

The other two districts North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are now COVID-19 free as both have no active coronavirus case at present.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,47,289 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.03 per cent, he added.

Strict COVID-19 protocols are being followed in the islands with wearing of masks made mandatory by the administration as a large number of tourists are flocking to the archipelago.

Official sources said any person arriving by flight or reaching by ship from Kolkata or Chennai is mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report.

A total of 3,846 health care and frontline workers have received COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory so far, the official said.

