New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Assuring that there is no shortage of supplies in the national capital, Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday urged the public not to panic or resort to bulk buying of essential goods.

"There is no need to panic. The government is working 24x7. All essential items are sufficiently available in Delhi. People should continue with their daily lives as usual," he told PTI.

Sirsa's remarks came as the residents of Delhi rushed to stock up on essentials amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The minister emphasised that disaster management teams are fully active and the administration is prepared.

"We are ready across all parameters. The government is monitoring the situation closely and making all necessary preparations," he said.

Sirsa urged people not to indulge in panic buying.

"Do not stockpile items. Prices will not rise and there will be no scarcity," he said.

Sirsa further said that the siren testing conducted at the Secretariat is part of preparedness drills.

"There is no need for fear. We will also be discussing in our legislative party meeting how to keep the public calm and informed," he said.

Taking a strong stance against Pakistan, Sirsa said, "Instead of fighting terrorism within its own borders, Pakistan is choosing to target India. The country will remember the lesson it gets this time for a long time."

