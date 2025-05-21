Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Saxena on Wednesday informed that no new cases of bird flu have been reported so far, following its detection in a few zoos and safari parks across the state.

All zoos and safari parks in Uttar Pradesh have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure following the death of a tigress, Shakti, from Avian influenza at Gorakhpur's Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Saxena said, "Bird flu is a highly contagious disease, commonly found in birds like chickens and ducks, but it can also infect humans. The virus was recently detected at the Gorakhpur Zoo. As soon as it was confirmed, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate action; the zoo was shut down, all animals were checked, and any showing symptoms were isolated..."

Saxena informed that the staff have been instructed to wear PPE kits, masks, and gloves to ensure maximum protection. Strict hygiene protocols have been implemented, including checks on the animals' food and water sources. Also, samples from a few animals have been sent for testing, and as a precaution, the zoo will remain closed for a week, particularly to protect children who frequently visit.

He further added, "Staff were instructed to wear PPE kits, masks, and gloves to ensure maximum protection. Strict hygiene measures were implemented, including checking the animals' food and water sources. Thankfully, no new cases have been reported so far. Samples from a few animals have been sent for testing, and the zoo will remain closed for a week as a precaution, especially to protect children who often visit. We await test results from Bhopal and IVRI Bareilly, and will proceed based on the Chief Minister's guidance."

Recently, two animals from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur zoo, a lion and a peacock, tested positive for bird flu, also known as Avian Influenza.

As per an official statement, the zoo has taken scientific biosafety measures and carried out disinfection, and started serosurveillance to map the animal's antibody levels against infectious disease.

The zoo stated that food and water boiled for 30 minutes over 70 degrees Celsius to kill the virus, making them safe to drink.

"Avian Influenza has been found positive in a lion and a peacock in Kanpur Zoo. Biosafety measures and serosurveillance are being done in areas outside the zoo. There is no problem if this virus is boiled for 30 minutes at 70 degrees centigrade and consumed," the statement read.

The zoo has sent over 90 samples to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Izatnagar, Bareilly. Additionally, the one-kilometre radius around the zoo has been contained, and pet bird shops around the area are being monitored. The zoo has reiterated that no birds have died around the zoo.

"So far, a total of 90 serum samples have been sent to IVRI for testing. The one km area of infection is contained in the zoo itself, and pet birds have not been found dead in the zoo. Pet bird shops in the surveillance zone outside the zoo are being monitored, and as soon as scientific facts are known, action to close the shops will be taken accordingly," the statement read.

On May 14, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the temporary shutdown of all zoos and safari parks as a precautionary measure following the death of a tigress due to Avian Influenza. (ANI)

