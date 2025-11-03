Begusarai (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday took a jibe at Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav over his claims on taking oath as CM on November 18, saying that no one can stop them from dreaming of "Mungerilal's haseen sapne."

In a sharp attack on the opposition, Singh said that Mahagathbandhan will suffer a significant setback on November 14, after which they "won't be able to get up for 10 days."

"No one can stop them from dreaming of 'Mungerilal's haseen sapne'... These people will suffer such a downfall on the 14th that they won't be able to get up for ten days... Who can stop them from patting their own backs?... Why will the public vote for them?," Singh told ANI.

The Union Minister further hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhath Puja, saying, "The way he called our mothers and sisters dancers during the Chhath festival and then called Chhath a drama, he will be punished for it at the polls... From Nehru to Manmohan Singh, everyone kept saying that Muslims have the first right to India's resources... But PM Modi established India's culture throughout the world."

Giriraj Singh's attack came after Tejashwi Yadav said that Mahagathbandhan will form the next government in Bihar, and the swearing-in will take place on November 18, just four days after the declaration of results.

"You can see there is 'maha jungle raaj' in Bihar. There isn't a single day when firing doesn't happen in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan is going to form the government, on November 14, the results will be declared, and the oath ceremony will be on November 18 and between 26th November and 26th January, irrespective of caste or religion, if someone is a criminal or a fraud, Tejashwi will send them to jail," Yadav had told reporters on Sunday.

The sharp political exchanges between the NDA and the Opposition bloc have intensified in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections.

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14. (ANI)

