Ullala (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): There is no paucity of funds for taking up rescue and relief works in the flood-affected areas. We already have about Rs 750 crore under the National Disaster Relief Fund, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons at Ullala he said, "Funds are available with the DCs of the districts for taking up rescue and relief works. We will ensure that there is no shortage of funds."

The CM visited flood-hit areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.

Landslides have occurred in many places in Kodagu. Houses have been marooned in Cauvery and Harangi river basins.

The Chief Minister visited the houses damaged due to landslides and tremors at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada districts.

Farm lands have been flooded at Netravati-Kumaradhara Sangam at Uppinangadi.

Roads have been washed away and landslides have occurred at Bantwal. The Chief Minister visited these places and distributed compensation cheques to the victims.

He also visited the places where sea erosion has caused huge damage to lands on the shoreline at Ullala. (ANI)

