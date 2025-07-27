Dhanbad, Jul 27 (PTI) No person was found trapped in the abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on the fourth day of the search operation on Sunday, an official said.

Several political leaders had earlier claimed that people had been buried alive due to a collapse during illegal mining in the abandoned mine at Block 2 in Baghmara.

"Search operation is underway in full swing, but no person has been found trapped till 5.30 pm. The operation will continue," Baghmara police station's in-charge Ajit Kumar said.

The search operation, which began on Thursday evening, is being carried out by a 35-member NDRF squad and a 15-member mines' rescue team of Bharat Coking Coal Limited.

Giridih MP CP Choudhary staged a dharna outside the Baghmara police station on Thursday, alleging that several people were buried alive as the mine collapsed.

He had also submitted a list of five people allegedly trapped there, demanding their immediate rescue. Following this, the search operation was started.

