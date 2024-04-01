Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief VD Sharma reacted to the incident involving state Health Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel's son, Abhiyan Patel, who was booked for allegedly assaulting the owners of a restaurant in the Bhopal.

"No one has the right to commit hooliganism. The law and the administration are doing their work. The administration will take action against whoever is at fault," the Madhya Pradesh BJP chief said while speaking to reporters here.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Indian Indices on Strong Footing at Onset of New Financial Year 2024-25.

The incident occurred in the Gulmohar locality under the jurisdiction of Shahpura police station in the city late on Saturday night. According to reports, the Minister's son Abhigyan Patel was travelling with his friends when their car collided with a two-wheeler belonging to a media person. A dispute ensued, leading to Patel and his friends assaulting the media person. The media person sought refuge inside a nearby restaurant.

Subsequently, Patel and his friends entered the restaurant, where the owners tried to stop them, resulting in Patel and his friends assaulting the couple. Onlookers gathered and informed the police.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Statement to ED: Delhi Chief Minister Calls Own Party Leader Confused in Statement to Enforcement Directorate.

Habibganj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mayur Khandelwal said, "The owners of the restaurant registered a complaint that Abhigyan Patel, along with a few others, physically assaulted them. Based on the complaint, a case under IPC sections 294, 324, 506, and 34 was registered against the accused persons."

Regarding the suspension of four police personnel after the incident, ACP Khandelwal added, "Abhigyan Patel and others complained that police personnel had assaulted them. Acting on that, all four police personnel have also been suspended, and an investigation is ongoing."

He further mentioned that more sections might be added against Abhigyan Patel and others as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)