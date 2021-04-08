Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): There is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Karnataka, informed state health minister K Sudhakar on Thursday, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, adding that about 25-30 lakh doses are still available in the state.

While speaking to media persons here, Sudhakar said, "We are not short on vaccines. I have been reiterating everyday that we are receiving vaccines almost twice a week. Even now we have a stock of almost 25-30 Lakh doses. Centre has assured me that in a couple of days they will send another 25 lakh doses."

He further said instructions have been given to authorities to conduct at least 1 lakh tests every day in Bengaluru and to identify at least 20 primary and secondary contact for each case.

Along with this, the government is also planning to conduct door-to-door survey, Sudhakar added.

For the survey, about 8,500 booths in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area will be formed to test, spread awareness, provide isolation guidelines, necessary assistance to Covid infected persons, treatment for home isolated people, stamping, health checkup and ensuring oxygen service for the infected persons.

Additionally, private hospitals have been directed to reserve 50 per cent beds for Covid-19 patients.

"Guidelines will be out soon regarding modalities for reference from a government hospital and direct admission. We have requested the home department to provide two thousand home guards for enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. I will also request Chief Minister in this regard," Sudhakar said.

He further added that there are currently about 1,000 beds available in the city and measures have been initiated to increase it by another 3,000 to 4,000 additional beds.

"Political events should also be organised in accordance with the guidelines. Otherwise, we all may have to take moral responsibility for the surge. Election Commissioner has been requested in this regard," he added. (ANI)

