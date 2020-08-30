Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Keeping in view the smooth conduct of Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Odisha government has announced to withdraw the lockdown and shutdown restrictions in the entire state in two phases for both the examinations.

There will be no lockdown in Odisha from August 30 to September 7 for JEE mains and from September 12 to September 14 for NEET. However, everyone has to strictly follow COVID-19 precautions.

As per an official order from Special Relief Commissioner, "There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the entire State from August 30, 2020, to September 7, 2020, for JEE mains exam and from September 12, 2020, to September 14, 2020, for NEET exam, to facilitate free movement to the candidates and their guardian, examination personnel and staff/representatives of the service providers and logistics requirements connected thereto for smooth conduct of the JEE (MAIN) 2020 and NEET (UG)-2020 in the State."

"However, the regulations for observance of COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing, wearing of a mask, no spitting in the public place, etc. shall be strictly followed," the order said.

As many as 26 examination centres have been set up in eight cities for JEE and NEET in Odisha, including Angul (only for JEE) Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

The state government has also set up Nodal Centres in all the 30 districts and appointed the nodal officers to facilitate the students for both the examinations. (ANI)

