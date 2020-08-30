New Delhi, August 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address citizens through his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme at 11 am today. This will be the 68th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme will be aired on All India Radio (AIR) and all Doordarshan channels. The YouTube channel of PMO will also host live streaming of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address. Scroll down to watch and listen to the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Narendra Modi Birthday on September 17: BJP to Observe 'Seva Saptah' From September 14-20 to Celebrate Prime Minister's Birthday.

Nearly two weeks before his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, PM Modi had sought suggestions and ideas from general public. His address to the nation comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the daily coronavirus infection count hovering around 75,000 over the past couple of days. While India is reporting the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the world, the government has announced more relaxations in lockdown. PM Narendra Modi Pitches For Introduction of Agriculture as Subject in Village Schools.

Mann Ki Baat, August 30, 2020 Live Streaming:

Besides, PM Modi may address the issue of NEET and JEE exams, being held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite opposition from several quarters, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September.

In his previous Mann Ki Baat episode in July, whose date coincided with the Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi asked citizens to remember soldiers who fought valiantly against Pakistan’s forces during the Kargil War. He also reminded citizens to not let their guard down amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease.

