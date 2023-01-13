Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 13 (ANI): Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) directed all the schools of the state to address school teachers, irrespective of their gender, as 'teacher' instead of 'sir' or 'madam'.

'Teacher' is a more gender-neutral term than honorifics like 'sir' or 'madam' to address them, the Kerala Child Rights panel directed.

Also Read | Samudrayaan Mission: India Aims To Send Three Persons to 6,000 Meters Below Sea Level.

The KSCPCR order also mentioned avoiding calling out words like "Sir" and "Madam".

A Bench, comprising panel chairperson K V Manoj Kumar and member C Vijayakumar, on Wednesday directed the General Education Department to give instructions to use the term 'teacher' in all schools in the State.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Two Women Die After Delivery at Government-Run Hospital in Malakpet; Probe Launched After Protest.

The Child Rights Commission also opined that calling out "teacher" instead of sir or madam can help in maintaining equality among the children of all schools and will also increase their attachment to the teachers.

As per the sources, the directive was given while considering a plea filed by a person seeking to end the discrimination while addressing teachers 'sir' and 'madam' according to their gender. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)