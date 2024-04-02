New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for her claims of being approached to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"There is no vacancy in our party for a political activist like Atishi. There is a yuva leader who said that a BJP worker has said that after getting 400+ seats, we will destroy the constitution. No one has given such a statement. I don't think any worker of the BJP will go to Atishi and say such a thing at a time when the whole party is stuck in a liquor scam. Do we need to have a headache by getting them into our party?" Hardeep Singh Puri told ANI on Tuesday.

Also Read | India Firmly Rejects 'Senseless Attempts' by China To Rename Places in Arunachal Pradesh, Says MEA.

Atishi earlier in the day alleged that she was approached by the BJP to join them or else she would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the coming days.

"The BJP, through one of my close aides, approached me to join their party to save my political career, and if I do not join the BJP, then in the coming month, I will be arrested by the ED," the AAP leader said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 23rd Roza of Ramzan on April 3 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

The Union Minister also claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, is being 'launched'.

"Sunita Kejriwal is being launched. Haven't you seen Bhabhi (Sunita Kejriwal) meet Kalpana Bhabhi (Kalapana Soren) inside the Seeshmahal (Kejriwal's residence)? The camera was completely focused. Both of them hugged each other. In a way, it's right. Both of their husbands are in custody and then they shared the stage at Ramlila Maidan for the INDI alliance meeting," Puri said.

"They said people in lakhs joined. There were a lot of chairs, but fewer people were present. The chairs were empty. Their body language was very good. They were sitting with Sonia Gandhi. The same Sonia Gandhi, about whom Arvind Kejriwal used to ask to put her behind bars. Now see how many people are happy with this alliance. Just see who these people are talking about when they talk about democracy. There is only one political party, which is Congress, which imposed an Emergency in June 1975. All civil liberties ended in one stroke, They are talking about democracy. Arvind Kejriwal started a mass movement against corruption and liquor. Then they were involved in a liquor scam. They were against corruption, but they joined hands with those people who were corrupted from their perspective. Kejriwal's life story is in the public domain," Puri added.

On the Supreme Court granting bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the alleged excise policy case, the union minister said, "Sanjay Singh got bail and ED did not even oppose it. When Rahul Gandhi was speaking in Ramlila Maidan, he said that the election commission is a fixed match. He said the election commission is yours, and the judiciary is yours."

"If the judiciary had been ours, then why did they call out such a good scheme of electoral bonds as unconstitutional? This is the specialty of our democracy. Courts are independent," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)