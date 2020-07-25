Noida (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Two people were arrested and owners of 1,777 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Fourteen vehicles were impounded for similar violations during the 24-hour period till Saturday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar as restrictions continue across Uttar Pradesh due to lockdown-like curbs imposed on weekends.

The restrictions have been imposed as part of the state government's concerted efforts to screen and test people for COVID-19 and check the spread of other vector-borne diseases.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'red zone'.

"Two FIRs were registered on Saturday and two people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 4,894 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,777 of them, while another 14 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 1,76,800 were collected in fines during the action, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

