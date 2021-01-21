Noida (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Over 4,000 health workers are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Friday in the second round of the first phase of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said.

The vaccination drive will be held at 14 centres, including some private hospitals, in the district from 9 am to 5 pm, Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Neeraj Tyagi said.

There are 42 vaccination sites across the 14 centres, he said.

"This time 4,200 health workers have been selected for vaccination. A target of 100 workers at each of the 42 sites selected for the inoculation," Tyagi told PTI.

The vaccination drive will take place at the district hospital, the Child PGI in Noida, community health centres (CHC) in Bhangel, Bisrakh and Jewar, and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, according to the officials.

It would also be held at private-run Kailash Hospital, Jaypee Hospital, Fortis Hospital in Noida and the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, among others, the officials said.

On the first day of the vaccination drive on January 16, a total of 393 healthcare workers were given the vaccine across the six centres in the district against a targeted number of 600 beneficiaries for the voluntary inoculation.

When asked about it, ACMO Tyagi said, "This time we are expecting better attendance during the vaccination drive. Last time it was the very first time that it was happening, so this time there is more confidence among the workers about the vaccine."

"Of the total people who were vaccinated on January 16 here, only two had expressed difficulties post vaccination. Those were also minor issues. One of them was feeling anxious, while the other had some pain in a leg. Both were fine later," he said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had last week received 28,840 doses of India-made Covishield vaccine for the first phase of vaccination, according to the officials.

