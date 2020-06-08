India News | Noida: 94-year-old Man Survives COVID-19

Noida (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A 94-year-old man has survived coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Monday.

The nonagenarian was admitted to the private Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, and discharged on Sunday, District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said.

Also Read | CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2020 Declared, Candidates Can Check Results Online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

“Ten patients were discharged from the Sharda Hospital on Sunday, including the 94-year-old man, after successful treatment of coronavirus,” Chauhan said.

Besides, he said, 42 patients admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and five from the private Kailash Hospital, both in Greater Noida, were also discharged on Sunday.

Also Read | Telangana Allows Film/TV Shooting With Limited Staff: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

Altogether 57 patients were discharged on Sunday and the recovery rate of patients in the district is now over 65 per cent, he added.

Till Sunday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had recorded 632 positive cases of coronavirus while the number of active patients was 195, according to official statistics.

The district has witnessed eight deaths due to the pandemic so far, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)