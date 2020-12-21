Noida (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the district's death toll to 88, while its infection tally surged to 24,560 with 54 new cases, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down further to 579 from 596 the previous day, as the recovery rate went past 97 per cent for the first time, according to the data released by the UP health department.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the seventh highest in the state.

Sixty-nine more patients were discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 23,893, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.28 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 16,822 from 17,245 on Sunday. The overall recoveries reached 5,50,587 and the death toll climbed to 8,212 on Monday, the data showed.

