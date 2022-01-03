Noida, Jan 3 (PTI) With an eye on women empowerment, the Noida Authority on Monday inaugurated over 50 'pink' vending kiosks to be operated by women in the city, officials said.

The kiosks – total 55 in number -- are located across nine 'Pink Vending Zones', Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak On Mumbai-Goa Cruise: 66 Out of 2,000 Passengers On-Board Cordelia Cruise Test Positive For Coronavirus.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh jointly inaugurated the vending zones.

“Under the 'Mission Shakti' of UP government, Pink Vending Zones have been set up for 55 women at nine locations in Noida to empower women and provide them employment. Today the Pink Vending Zone was inaugurated by MP Mahesh Sharma and MLA Pankaj Singh,” Maheshwari tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar Sent to 14-Days Judicial Custody for Attacking Police Personnel in Karimnagar.

Authority's Principal General Manager (PGM) Rajeev Tyagi said 10 kiosks each are located at two pink vending zones located in Sector 44 and Sector 62 (Fortis Hospital).

Seven such zones with five kiosks each are located in Sector 2 D Block, Sector 37, Sector 57, Sector 88, Sector 93A, Sector 125 (Near Amity school), and Sector 76-77 near Mahagun Modern society, the PGM said.

Apart from the vending zones, development work worth Rs 2.23 crore on a stretch from Parthala Chowk to FNG road was also launched on Monday, Tyagi added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)