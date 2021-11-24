Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Noida International Aiport, whose foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, will be made functional by 2024 and it will provide employment opportunities to over 1 lakh people.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on November 25 at 1 pm.

Adityanath on Wednesday visited Greater Noida to take stock of the preparations of the laying of the foundation stone of the airport.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said, "With the construction of the Noida International Airport, it will involve an investment of around Rs 34,000-35,000 crore and provide employment to over 1 lakh people. This airport will become functional in 2024. This will be the fifth international airport of Uttar Pradesh."

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports.

Adityanath also said that Noida International Airport will be the first airport across the country that will be free from all types of pollution adding that it will be the largest in Asia.

"This will be the first airport in India that will be free from all types of pollution. This will be the largest airport in Asia. Along with this, we are also going to take action for the construction of Film City near it. Its action is also in its final stages," Adityanath said.

Notably, Kushinagar international airport was recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

PMO said that this airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR. It will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in UP early next year. (ANI)

