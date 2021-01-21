Noida (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit set up in a home in Greater Noida and arrested four people, officials said.

The set-up was busted in a joint raid following a tip-off by the Gautam Buddh Nagar and the Hapur police, according to a senior official.

“The accused had set up the unit in a rented home in Greater Noida's Sigma 1 sector, under Beta 2 police station limits. As many as 720 pints of adulterate country-made liquor was seized from the spot,” Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

“The police team has also seized raw material and packaging material, including plastic caps and wrappers, for the unprepared hooch and impounded a car,” Singh said.

Those held have been identified as Manish, Kuldeep and two men both named Deepak, according to police, which have identified six more people associated with the racket but absconding.

DCP Singh said the man who owns the house and the middleman who helped the accused get the house will also be prosecuted in the case.

“Action will be taken against other accused under the Gangsters' Act,” he added.

According to a police statement, the accused have been into the illegal trade for quite some time and would take on rent a house in a residential sector for setting up their liquor-manufacturing unit.

“They would look for a house in residential sectors on rent that generally remain unoccupied where they made adulterated liquor and then supplied it to other districts,” police said.

