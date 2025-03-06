Noida, Mar 6 (PTI) Thirteen employees of a "fake call centre", allegedly duping people under the pretext of promoting products on social media and providing distributors, have been arrested in Noida, police said on Thursday.

The arrested employees include 10 men and three women, while the call centre's director, Mayank Tiwari, is absconding, and efforts are underway to nab him, officials said.

Police have seized 10 laptops, two computers, 10 mobile phones, a printer, cheque books, and other documents from the accused, they added.

The gang's modus operandi involved contacting manufacturers from other states, promising product promotion on social media and providing distributors, but failing to deliver on these promises, police said.

The accused targeted people from distant states to avoid immediate backlash or legal action, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said, a team from Sector 63 police station, along with local intelligence, busted the gang operating under the name 'Distributor Channel Bharat' in G-65, G Block, Sector-63.

The DCP said the accused lured people by offering packages that promised 8 to 10 distributors across different states and social media promotion of products, charging Rs 3 to 4 lakhs per package.

He said that no services were provided to the customers and they were left with no recourse as the accused operated mainly in other states to avoid detection.

A complaint of fraud amounting to Rs 4.86 lakh has been registered by a man from Jammu, Avasthy added.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are on to trace the absconding director, police said.

